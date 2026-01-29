Google has released version 23 of the Google Ads API, this is a major release with dozens of updates. Updates include Performance Max reporting data with Ad Network type breakdown, more incentives, reporting and conversion controls - plus much more.

Google wrote, "Today, we’re announcing the v23 release of the Google Ads API. This marks the first release of 2026 and the beginning of our move to a faster release cadence."

Here are the release notes:

Ads:

Added AD_SHARING_NOT_ALLOWED to AdGroupAdErrorEnum. This error is returned when attempting to share an ad among multiple ad groups, which is no longer allowed.

Added new format types to AdFormatType: TEXT, VERTICAL_ADS_BOOKING_LINK, VERTICAL_ADS_PROMOTION.

Removed support for CallAd and CallAdInfo in v23. See https://support.google.com/google-ads/answer/6341403 to learn more.

Assets:

Added additional metrics to the asset_group report: metrics.engagements, metrics.engagement_rate, metrics.average_cpe

Added additional metrics to the asset_group_asset report: metrics.average_cpe, metrics.average_cpm, metrics.trueview_average_cpv, metrics.video_trueview_view_rate, metrics.video_trueview_views, metrics.interaction_event_types

Added read-only field orientation to image and video assets in Asset.

Added support to retrieve CampaignAsset with field_type HEADLINE and DESCRIPTION.

Added HEADLINE_AS_SITELINK_POSITION_ONE, HEADLINE_AS_SITELINK_POSITION_TWO, DESCRIPTION_LINE_HEADLINE_AS_SITELINK_POSITION_ONE, and DESCRIPTION_LINE_HEADLINE_AS_SITELINK_POSITION_TWO to ServedAssetFieldType for assets served as sitelinks.

Updated Business Message Assets

Billing:

InvoiceService.ListInvoices can now return more granular details in Invoice including campaign-level cost breakdown, itemized regulatory costs, and adjustment information, by setting include_granular_level_invoice_details in ListInvoicesRequest.

Added RegulatoryFeeTypeEnum and UnitOfMeasureEnum.

Campaigns:

Added CampaignError.DURATION_TOO_LONG_FOR_TOTAL_BUDGET and CampaignError.END_DATE_TIME_REQUIRED_FOR_TOTAL_BUDGET error codes.

Added Campaign.start_date_time and Campaign.end_date_time to replace Campaign.start_date and Campaign.end_date, allowing to specify time components for certain campaign types.

Conversions:

Added YOUTUBE_FOLLOW_ON_VIEWS to ConversionActionCategory to support tracking users who watch an ad and later watch a video from the same channel.

Demand Gen:

Added DemandGenVideoResponsiveAdInfo.companion_banner field.

Removed lead_form_only field from DemandGenMultiAssetAdInfo.

Incentives:

Added support for Choose Your Own (CYO) incentives, allowing partners to programmatically fetch and apply Google Ads incentives for their customers:

The FetchIncentive method allows fetching available incentives for a user, based on country, language, and optionally the user's email. This can return personalized "Choose Your Own" (CYO) incentive options.

The ApplyIncentive method allows applying a user-selected incentive to a specific Google Ads customer account.

Added the read-only resource AppliedIncentive, queryable through GoogleAdsService.Search and GoogleAdsService.SearchStream. It provides details on redeemed incentives, including their status, fulfillment progress, reward amounts, and relevant dates.

Added new error codes in IncentiveErrorEnum to handle issues related to incentive fetching or application.

Added INVALID_EMAIL_ADDRESS to AuthenticationErrorEnum.

To facilitate more granular programmatic handling of failures, we will add additional error codes to IncentivesService in future releases. We recommend that you monitor upcoming announcements and release notes for these new error codes to make sure your applications can manage these new failure modes.

Planning:

Added LIFE_EVENT_USER_INTEREST to AudienceInsightsDimension. This new dimension allows users to build audiences using Life Events for the following methods:

The ReachPlanService.GenerateConversionRates response now includes surfaces, allowing for different conversion rate suggestions based on surface controls (for example, Gmail, Shorts). This is only supported for Demand Gen campaigns.

Added LanguageDistribution to YouTubeChannelInsights, providing language distribution in YouTube channel content.

Added BenchmarksService to compare YouTube advertisement data against industry benchmarks.

Added AudienceInsightsService.GenerateAudienceDefinition to translate a free text description of a target audience into matching audience attributes using generative AI.

Added YouTubeChannelInsights.relevance_score, which evaluates how relevant a creator is for a topic weighted by views.

Added TrendInsightMetrics.trend_change_percent, which represents the percentage change in a trend's value over the comparison period.

Recommendations:

Added is_new_customer field to GenerateRecommendationsRequest. When set to true for recommendations of type CAMPAIGN_BUDGET, it generates recommendations using a model for new customers. This is only recommended for customers with no campaigns.

Reports:

Metrics and segmentation: AdGroupAdAssetView and AdGroupAdAssetCombinationView now support impression, performance, and conversion metrics for RESPONSIVE_DISPLAY_AD.

Metrics and segmentation: Added ad_sub_network_type segment for more granular performance breakdown within an ad network. Initially, this is available for DemandGen campaigns on YouTube (In-stream, In-feed, Shorts). This segment must be selected along with ad_network_type.

Metrics and segmentation: Enabled ad network type breakdown for Performance Max campaigns.

Metrics and segmentation: UserLocationView and GeographicView now support metrics segmented by conversion date:

New segments for vertical ads

New views: Added PerStoreView to query store location details. Added MatchedLocationInterestView for AI Max campaigns, providing performance metrics broken down by geographic locations in which users showed interest.

Performance Max: Enabled ad network type breakdown for Performance Max campaigns.

Removals: Removed aggregate asset performance label metrics. The performance label enum is no longer returned for Search and Display.

Shopping:

ShoppingPerformanceView now supports the following metrics segmented by conversion date: conversions_by_conversion_date, all_conversions_by_conversion_date, conversions_value_by_conversion_date, all_conversions_value_by_conversion_date, value_per_conversions_by_conversion_date, value_per_all_conversions_by_conversion_date.

ShoppingPerformanceView now supports the following competitive metrics: search_budget_lost_impression_share, search_rank_lost_impression_share, search_budget_lost_absolute_top_impression_share, search_rank_lost_absolute_top_impression_share.

Added product_image_uri to ShoppingProduct.

Vertical ads:

Added the vertical_ads_format_setting to AdGroup for Search campaigns using travel feeds, allowing control over which ad formats can serve.

Added the vertical_ads_item_group_rule_list criterion type to AdGroupCriterion. Added vertical_ads_item_group_rule to SharedCriterion. These criteria permit targeting item groups in Search Campaigns with travel feeds.

You can now connect a vertical ads data feed to a search campaign that is running AI Max so that it shows property promotion and booking link travel ads alongside your text ads. At the ad group level, you can control which formats to show with the vertical_ads_format_setting and define a set of item group rules to target a subset of your entities from the Vertical Ads Data Feed. Additionally, reporting can now be segmented both by AdFormatType and dimensions from the vertical ads data feed.

Video:

Added the AdVideoAssetInfo.ad_video_asset_feature_control field.

Added the CampaignCriterionError.INVALID_VIDEO_LINEUP_ID error code.

Added audibility metrics for audio ads on YouTube, reporting whether an ad was audible and on how many impressions audibility could be measured.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.