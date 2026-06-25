Google has released version 24.2 of the Google Ads API, this is a minor release with dozens of updates. This update includes "critical security updates, new AI transparency features, reporting enhancements, and powerful planning insights," Google announced.

As part of its security work, Google said it also released minor versions v23.3, v22.2 and v21.2 of the Google Ads API to add additional support for multi-party approvals and synthetic content labeling.

Here is what is new:

Multi-party approvals (MPA) for Google Ads API: We are introducing support for multi-party approval in the Google Ads API. This feature secures sensitive account actions such as user invitations and user access level updates by requiring a second administrator to approve the changes.

AI Transparency: Synthetic Content Labeling: As AI-generated assets become more common, transparency is essential. Google Ads API v24.2 exposes the SyntheticContentInfo and SyntheticContentAttestation structures on both Asset and Ad resources, allowing you to programmatically label AI-generated ad creatives. Both the advertiser and Google systems can attest whether the assets and ads are AI-generated or not, as well as whether they were generated fully automatically, or with advertiser-review. If you're preparing for the EU AI Act taking effect on August 2, 2026, then explore this feature. To help you plan your upcoming integration work for v25, the interface for mutating advertiser attestation fields is being introduced early for versions v22 and later. The interface is visible in these versions, but synthetic_content_info.advertiser_attestation.status and synthetic_content_info.advertiser_attestation.source fields will remain immutable for these versions.

If you attempt a mutate request on either of these fields, one of these errors will be returned:

"The field attempted to be mutated is immutable" or "Field cannot be set". These fields will become fully mutable starting in v25. We recommend using the interface now to build and test your internal logic so your system is ready for full write capabilities when v25 is launched.

PMax Placement Reporting & Video Linkages: This release also includes key reporting and video asset enhancements:

PMax Placement Segmentation: You can now segment your performance_max_placement_view reporting by ad_network_type , giving you granular visibility into where your PMax ads are serving across Search, Display, and partner networks.

You can now segment your reporting by , giving you granular visibility into where your PMax ads are serving across Search, Display, and partner networks. YouTube Brand Channel Links: Create secure YouTube data links associated with a specific brand channel directly via the Google Ads API, enabling richer video asset integrations.

Create secure YouTube data links associated with a specific brand channel directly via the Google Ads API, enabling richer video asset integrations. Landing page text generation: Opt-in to automatic text asset generation derived directly from your landing page using the new LANDING_PAGE_TEXT_GENERATION AssetAutomationType .

New Experiment Types: We have introduced new experiment types to provide greater testing flexibility.

Campaign Mix Experiments : This new workflow supports the COMPARE_CAMPAIGNS experiment type, which is equivalent to Custom mixed campaign types in the Google Ads UI. It allows you to assign existing campaigns across up to 5 experiment arms to compare multiple variables and campaign types within a single experiment. This workflow also supports creating custom Performance Max experiments.

: This new workflow supports the experiment type, which is equivalent to in the Google Ads UI. It allows you to assign existing campaigns across up to 5 experiment arms to compare multiple variables and campaign types within a single experiment. This workflow also supports creating custom Performance Max experiments. Performance Max Feature Testing: The new PMAX_TEXT_CUSTOMIZATION_FINAL_URL_EXPANSION experiment type lets you split traffic within a single campaign to test the impact of text customization (formerly automatically created assets) and final URL expansion.

Documentation updates

We have revamped the release notes format to help you identify the changes introduced in each release. Breaking changes are now listed separately from non-breaking feature updates. The Feature deprecations and unversioned changes guide helps you keep track of feature sunsets.

We hope this new format helps you perform API upgrades more easily. Try it out, and let us know your feedback by clicking the Send Feedback button.

For the full release note, see this document here.

Before this release was version 24.1 in May, before that was 24 in April, then 23.2 in March, then v23.1 in February and then 23 at the end of January, then version 22 on October 15, 2025, then version 21 on August 6, 2025 , then 20 on June 5, 2025, 19.1 in April 2025, then 19 in February 2025, then version 18 in October 2024. Before that was 17.1 in August 2024 and then before that was version 17.0 in June 2024 and then before that was version 16.1 and then Version 16 in February 2024. Before that was version 15 back in October 2023. Then before that was version 14.1 which was released in August. Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

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