Google AdWords API Error Rates Begins June 1st

As you know, Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th. But Google let it work over the past month or so. Well, starting June 1st, Google will increase the rates of errors you get when trying to use the old AdWords API from 50% error rate on June 1st to 100% error rate on July 31, 2022.

As a reminder, Google made the Ads API available to all in September 2020 and we are now at version 10 of the Google Ads API. So we are deep into the Google Ads API by now.

Starting July 31, 2022 all requests to the AdWords API will fail, so if you have not upgraded yet, time has run out...

Here is the error rate schedule for the AdWords API:

