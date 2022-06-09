Google Ads API Version 11 Now Available

Google announced that version 11 of the Google Ads API is now available. Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

So what is new in version 11 of the Google Ads API? Here is a short 3 minute video from Google describing the changes:

Here are the technical detail changes:

Assets

Added AssetSource to show the source of asset or asset link for whom generated the entity. Thisis available as source in Asset , CustomerAsset , CampaignAsset , and AdGroupAsset .

Audiences

Removed DateSpecificRuleUserListInfo and RuleBasedUserListInfo.date_specific_rule_user_list .

Bidding

Renamed MaximizeConversions.target_cpa to MaximizeConversions.target_cpa_micros . MaximizeConversions.target_cpa of AccessibleBiddingStrategy is renamed to target_cpa_micros .

Campaigns

Smart campaigns Added SmartCampaignSetting.ad_optimized_business_profile_setting and AdOptimizedBusinessProfileSetting to allow Smart campaigns to use business profiles optimized for ads aslanding pages. Added SmartCampaignSetting.business_profile_location to accept the resource names of the Google Business Profile location toassociate with Smart campaigns. Removed SmartCampaignSetting.business_location_id , which is superseded by SmartCampaignSetting.business_profile_location .

Added Campaign.performance_max_upgrade ,whose type is PerformanceMaxUpgrade ,to show the status information about a campaign being upgraded to PerformanceMax. Use the new UpgradeSmartShoppingCampaignToPerformanceMaxRecommendation to initiate the upgrade.

The search_click_share metric is now available for Performance Max campaigns.

For Local Servicescampaigns: Added the ManualCpa bidding strategy and Campaign.local_services_campaign_settings ,whose type is LocalServicesCampaignSettings . You can set bids of the ManualCpa bidding strategy through LocalServicesCampaignSettings.category_bids . Added support for setting the MaximizeConversions bidding strategyas standard bidding strategy. Added support for setting ad schedules as a campaigncriterion.



Conversions

Added two new fields to FirebaseSettings : property_id property_name

Added ConversionAdjustmentUploadError.ORDER_ID_CONTAINS_PII .

Added ConversionUploadError.ORDER_ID_CONTAINS_PII .

Removed ConversionUploadError.EXTERNALLY_ATTRIBUTED_CONVERSION_TYPE_NOT_PERMITTED_WITH_BRAID .

Criteria

Experiments

Removed ExperimentType.SMART_DISPLAY .

Planning

Added KeywordPlanIdeaService.GenerateAdGroupThemes ,which you can provide keywords and a list of ad groups. The method returnssuggested modifications (such as keyword text and match type) of the keywordsalong with the suggested ad groups in which the keywords should be placed.

,which you can provide keywords and a list of ad groups. The method returnssuggested modifications (such as keyword text and match type) of the keywordsalong with the suggested ad groups in which the keywords should be placed. Added two methods to AudienceInsightsService that areavailable to allowlisted accounts only: GenerateInsightsFinderReport ,used to create links to audience insight reports in InsightsFinder. ListAudienceInsightsAttributes ,used to discover topics or categories for which insights are available.

that areavailable to allowlisted accounts only: Added several new fields to support co-viewing metrics in ReachForecast. Several new fields as part of ReachForecast : In Forecast :

on_target_coview_reach

total_coview_reach

on_target_coview_impressions

total_coview_impressions In EffectiveFrequencyBreakdown :

effective_coview_reach

on_target_effective_coview_reach In PlannedProductForecast :

on_target_coview_reach

total_coview_reach

on_target_coview_impressions

total_coview_impressions Added ForecastMetricOption.include_coview ,which is used in GenerateReachForecastRequest.forecast_metric_options as a flag to request the above co-view metrics to be included in theresponse.



Recommendation

Added ResponsiveSearchAdImproveAdStrengthRecommendation .

Added UpgradeSmartShoppingCampaignToPerformanceMaxRecommendation .

Reporting

Made segments.asset_interaction_target.asset and segments.asset_interaction_target.interaction_on_this_asset compatible with ad_group and campaign .

Shopping

Added ShoppingSetting.feed_label ,a more flexible way of matching campaigns with Merchant feeds. This fieldreplaces the functionality of ShoppingSetting.sales_country .Only one of these fields can be used at a time, but both fields are supported.This is available to allowlisted accounts only.

