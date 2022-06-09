Google Ads API Version 11 Now Available

Google announced that version 11 of the Google Ads API is now available. Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.
So what is new in version 11 of the Google Ads API? Here is a short 3 minute video from Google describing the changes:
Here are the technical detail changes:
Assets
- Added
AssetSourceto show the source of asset or asset link for whom generated the entity. Thisis available as
sourcein
Asset,
CustomerAsset,
CampaignAsset, and
AdGroupAsset.
Audiences
- Removed
DateSpecificRuleUserListInfoand
RuleBasedUserListInfo.date_specific_rule_user_list.
Bidding
- Renamed
MaximizeConversions.target_cpato
MaximizeConversions.target_cpa_micros.
MaximizeConversions.target_cpaof
AccessibleBiddingStrategyis renamed to
target_cpa_micros.
Campaigns
Smart campaigns
- Added
SmartCampaignSetting.ad_optimized_business_profile_settingand
AdOptimizedBusinessProfileSettingto allow Smart campaigns to use business profiles optimized for ads aslanding pages.
- Added
SmartCampaignSetting.business_profile_locationto accept the resource names of the Google Business Profile location toassociate with Smart campaigns.
- Removed
SmartCampaignSetting.business_location_id, which is superseded by
SmartCampaignSetting.business_profile_location.
- Added
Added
Campaign.performance_max_upgrade,whose type is
PerformanceMaxUpgrade,to show the status information about a campaign being upgraded to PerformanceMax. Use the new
UpgradeSmartShoppingCampaignToPerformanceMaxRecommendationto initiate the upgrade.
The
search_click_sharemetric is now available for Performance Max campaigns.
Added the
ManualCpabidding strategy and
Campaign.local_services_campaign_settings,whose type is
LocalServicesCampaignSettings.
You can set bids of the
ManualCpabidding strategy through
LocalServicesCampaignSettings.category_bids.
Added support for setting the
MaximizeConversionsbidding strategyas standard bidding strategy.
Added support for setting ad schedules as a campaigncriterion.
Conversions
Added two new fields to
FirebaseSettings:
Removed
ConversionUploadError.EXTERNALLY_ATTRIBUTED_CONVERSION_TYPE_NOT_PERMITTED_WITH_BRAID.
Criteria
Experiments
- Removed
ExperimentType.SMART_DISPLAY.
Planning
- Added
KeywordPlanIdeaService.GenerateAdGroupThemes,which you can provide keywords and a list of ad groups. The method returnssuggested modifications (such as keyword text and match type) of the keywordsalong with the suggested ad groups in which the keywords should be placed.
- Added two methods to
AudienceInsightsServicethat areavailable to allowlisted accounts only:
GenerateInsightsFinderReport,used to create links to audience insight reports in InsightsFinder.
ListAudienceInsightsAttributes,used to discover topics or categories for which insights are available.
Added several new fields to support co-viewing metrics in ReachForecast.
Several new fields as part of
ReachForecast:
In
Forecast:
on_target_coview_reach
total_coview_reach
on_target_coview_impressions
total_coview_impressions
In
EffectiveFrequencyBreakdown:
effective_coview_reach
on_target_effective_coview_reach
In
PlannedProductForecast:
on_target_coview_reach
total_coview_reach
on_target_coview_impressions
total_coview_impressions
Added
ForecastMetricOption.include_coview,which is used in
GenerateReachForecastRequest.forecast_metric_optionsas a flag to request the above co-view metrics to be included in theresponse.
Recommendation
Added
UpgradeSmartShoppingCampaignToPerformanceMaxRecommendation.
Reporting
- Made
segments.asset_interaction_target.assetand
segments.asset_interaction_target.interaction_on_this_assetcompatible with
ad_groupand
campaign.
Shopping
- Added
ShoppingSetting.feed_label,a more flexible way of matching campaigns with Merchant feeds. This fieldreplaces the functionality of
ShoppingSetting.sales_country.Only one of these fields can be used at a time, but both fields are supported.This is available to allowlisted accounts only.
