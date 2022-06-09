Google Ads API Version 11 Now Available

Jun 9, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google announced that version 11 of the Google Ads API is now available. Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

So what is new in version 11 of the Google Ads API? Here is a short 3 minute video from Google describing the changes:

Here are the technical detail changes:

Assets

Audiences

  • Removed DateSpecificRuleUserListInfo andRuleBasedUserListInfo.date_specific_rule_user_list.

Bidding

Campaigns

Conversions

Criteria

Experiments

  • Removed ExperimentType.SMART_DISPLAY.

Planning

Recommendation

Reporting

Shopping

  • AddedShoppingSetting.feed_label,a more flexible way of matching campaigns with Merchant feeds. This fieldreplaces the functionality ofShoppingSetting.sales_country.Only one of these fields can be used at a time, but both fields are supported.This is available to allowlisted accounts only.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 8, 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus