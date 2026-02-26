Google has released a minor version update to the Google Ads API, version 23.1. This update has changes to account management, campaigns, conversions, incentives, planning, reporting and more.

Google wrote, "To use the new v23.1 features, you must upgrade your client libraries and client code. All the updated client libraries and code examples have been published. We are also releasing minor versions v20.2, v21.1 and v22.1 of the Google Ads API to add additional support for the EU Political Ads Regulation."

Before this release was version 23 at the end of January, then version 22 on October 15, 2025, then version 21 on August 6, 2025 , then 20 on June 5, 2025, 19.1 in April 2025, then 19 in February 2025, then version 18 in October 2024. Before that was 17.1 in August 2024 and then before that was version 17.0 in June 2024 and then before that was version 16.1 and then Version 16 in February 2024. Before that was version 15 back in October 2023. Then before that was version 14.1 which was released in August. Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Here are the release notes:

Account management

Added advertising_partner_properties.allowed_domain to ProductLinkInvitation and ProductLink resources. The advertising partner will only be able to advertise on this domain.

Added the contains_eu_political_advertising field to the Customer resource. This field retrieves the account-level declaration status of whether it contains political advertising targeted towards the EU, and returns an EuPoliticalAdvertisingStatusEnum.

Campaigns

Added support for text guidelines, which can be used with Performance Max and Search campaigns to programmatically control AI-generated text assets.

Added the Campaign.text_guidelines field to the Campaign resource.

Within text_guidelines, you can define term_exclusions and messaging_restrictions.

Added CampaignPrimaryStatusReason.CAMPAIGN_NOT_BOOKED, CampaignPrimaryStatusReason.BOOKING_HOLD_EXPIRING, CampaignPrimaryStatusReason.BOOKING_HOLD_EXPIRED, and CampaignPrimaryStatusReason.BOOKING_CANCELLED to provide primary status reasons for campaigns with the FIXED_CPM bidding strategy.

Added Campaign.VideoCampaignSettings.reservation_ad_category_self_disclosure and Campaign.VideoCampaignSettings.booking_details(read-only).

Added Campaign.missing_eu_political_advertising_declaration to support querying and filtering campaigns that are missing declarations about whether they contain political advertising targeted towards the EU.

Conversions

Added ConversionActionCategory.YOUTUBE_FOLLOW_ON_VIEWS to support tracking users who watch an ad and later watch a video from the same channel.

General

Added CANNOT_TARGET_ONLY_UNDETERMINED to CriterionErrorEnum. This error is returned when attempting to target only the undetermined category in demographics dimensions.

Incentives

Added two new error codes to IncentiveErrorEnum: MAX_INCENTIVES_REDEEMED and ACCOUNT_TOO_OLD. These errors can be returned for requests made on or after March 11, 2026.

Planning

Added support for date breakdowns in GenerateBenchmarksMetrics using a BreakdownDefinition.

Added GOOGLE_DISPLAY_NETWORK as a targetable surface for Demand Gen Max Conversions in ReachPlanService.GenerateReachForecast.

Added historical trend line information in TrendInsightDataPoint to TrendInsights in GenerateTrendingInsights when searching by topic.

Reports

Added new metrics that report how many users saw your ad at least two, three, four, five or ten times: unique_users_two_plus, unique_users_three_plus, unique_users_four_plus, unique_users_five_plus, and unique_users_ten_plus.

Added VERTICAL_ADS_DATA_FEED to SearchTermMatchSourceEnum to support vertical ad data feeds (e.g., Travel Ads entity targeting).

YouTubeVideoUpload

Added the YouTubeVideoUpload service to support uploading and managing videos on YouTube, and the YouTubeVideoUpload resource to support fetching upload status and metadata. This feature is only supported for REST and the Python client library.

Forum discussion at X.