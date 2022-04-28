Google Ads API Version 10.1 Now Released

Google has released version 10.1 of the Google Ads API, which is an update from the major release of version 10 from early February 2022. The big additions in v10.1 include the addition of discover campaigns, campaign groups, local service campaigns and more.

Here is the full list of changes in version 10.1:

Assets

Added the following for lead forms: Support for retrieving submitted lead form data via LeadFormSubmissionData using GoogleAdsService.Search and GoogleAdsService.SearchStream and LeadFormAsset.custom_question_fields

Added the following asset types: Added dynamic_real_estate_asset to Asset to support dynamic real estate assets, Added dynamic_custom_asset to Asset to support dynamic custom assets, Added dynamic_hotels_and_rentals_asset to Asset to support dynamic hotels and rentals assets, Added dynamic_flights_asset to Asset to support dynamic flights assets, Added dynamic_travel_asset to Asset to support dynamic travel assets, Added dynamic_local_asset to Asset to support dynamic local assets, Added dynamic_jobs_asset to Asset to support dynamic jobs assets

Added support for the following fields to asset_group_product_group_view: asset_group and asset_group_listing_group_filter

Added ad_group_ad_asset_combination_view.enabled.

Added AssetError.NAME_CONFLICT_FOR_ASSET_TYPE.

Added support for metrics.absolute_top_impression_percentage and metrics.top_impression_percentage in campaign_audience_view and ad_group_audience_view.

Added ResourceLimitType.RULE_BASED_USER_LISTS_PER_CUSTOMER.

Added the following values to AudienceError: AUDIENCE_SEGMENT_NOT_FOUND, AUDIENCE_SEGMENT_TYPE_NOT_SUPPORTED, DUPLICATE_AUDIENCE_SEGMENT, TOO_MANY_SEGMENTS, TOO_MANY_DIMENSIONS_OF_SAME_TYPE, IN_USE

Added BatchJobOperation.remove to support removing batch jobs in the PENDING state.

Added support for retrieving, creating, and updating Discovery campaigns, their ad groups, and their ads.

Enums: AdvertisingChannelType.DISCOVERY, AdType.DISCOVERY_CAROUSEL, AdType.DISCOVERY_MULTI_ASSET, AssetType.DISCOVERY_CAROUSEL_CARD

Added support for retrieving, creating, and updating campaign groups: Resource: CampaignGroup, Service: CampaignGroupService, Fields in other resources: Campaign.campaign_group and GoogleAdsRow.campaign_group, Enums: CampaignGroupError, CampaignGroupStatus

Local Services campaigns, previously in Beta, are now in generally availability

Added legacy support for the following dimensions to ListingDimensionInfo for Display campaigns only: ProductGroupingInfo, ProductLabelsInfo, ProductLegacyConditionInfo, ProductTypeFullInfo

Added the following values to ChangeEventResourceType: ASSET_SET, ASSET_SET_ASSET, CAMPAIGN_ASSET_SET

Added ConversionTrackingSetting.google_ads_conversion_customer, used to determine which Google Ads account is managing your account's conversions.

Added ClickConversion.conversion_environment to support reporting the environment on which a conversion was recorded. This feature is available to allowlisted accounts only.

Added support for metrics.all_conversions_value and metrics.all_conversions in conversion_action.

Added ConversionValueRuleSetError.UNSUPPORTED_CONVERSION_ACTION_CATEGORIES.

Added ConversionAdjustmentUploadError.MISSING_ORDER_ID_FOR_WEBPAGE.

Added ConversionUploadError.CUSTOMER_NOT_ACCEPTED_CUSTOMER_DATA_TERMS.

Added CriterionError.CANNOT_TARGET_CUSTOMER_MATCH_USER_LIST.

Added ExperimentError.STATUS_TRANSITION_INVALID.

Added support for getting hotel_center_id through AccountLink.hotel_center.

Added KeywordPlanIdeaService.GenerateKeywordHistoricalMetrics. It returns the historical metrics for a given list of keywords without asking for any plan, campaigns, or ad groups.

Added KeywordPlanHistoricalMetrics.average_cpc_micros which is the average cost per click in micros of a given keyword.

Added a new field HistoricalMetricsOption.include_average_cpc, which is used in GenerateKeywordIdeasRequest.historical_metrics_options as a flag to request KeywordPlanHistoricalMetrics.average_cpc_micros to be included in the response. The default value if not specified is false.

Added GenerateKeywordIdeaResult.close_variants which is the list of close variants from the requested keywords that are combined into this GenerateKeywordIdeaResult.

segments.click_type now returns CROSS_NETWORK for Performance Max and Discovery campaigns.

Added the following fields for SKAdNetwork conversion segments, available when fetching the data of customer or campaign: metrics.sk_ad_network_conversions and segments.sk_ad_network_attribution_credit

Made metrics.absolute_top_impression_percentage and metrics.top_impression_percentage compatible with segments.geo_target_region and segments.geo_target_city.

Added VideoResponsiveAdInfo.breadcrumb1 and VideoResponsiveAdInfo.breadcrumb2.

As a reminder, the legacy Google AdWords API sunset yesterday.

