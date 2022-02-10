Google Ads API Version 10 Now Available

Google has released version 10.0 of the Google Ads API. Keep in mind, the AdWords API will sunset on April 27, 2022, which is coming up soon. So what is new in version 10 of the Google Ads API? A lot, including smart campaigns, performance max campaign upgrades, local service ads changes and much more.

Google also added this new diff page that shows the protos that were added, removed, and changed in the latest Google Ads API release. You can click the links to view the protos in our GitHub repository after they're released. You can view quick and full-context diffs in the Changed tab.

Google has a short video of the bigger changes in the version 10.0 release of the Google Ads API:

Account Management

Added Customer.status and CustomerClient.status, whose type is CustomerStatus to show the status of the account.

You can now retrieve all types of accounts when using CustomerService.ListAccessibleCustomers, GoogleAdsService.Search and GoogleAdsService.SearchStream. Previously, they returned only ENABLED accounts and test accounts.

Ads

Renamed Video TrueView Discovery Ad format to In-Feed Video Ad:

VideoTrueViewDiscoveryAdInfo is renamed to InFeedVideoAdInfo.

AdType.VIDEO_TRUEVIEW_DISCOVERY_AD is renamed to AdType.IN_FEED_VIDEO_AD.

Renamed MutateOperation.customizer_customizer_operation to MutateOperation.customer_customizer_operation.

Assets

Added support for ad_group_ad_asset_combination_view for responsive search ads.

Added support for reporting the performance of App pre registration ads in ad_group_ad_asset_view.

For Image and Media Bundle assets (Asset that has image_asset and media_bundle_asset set, respectively):

Made name required.

Added support for auto-renaming the asset names on creation. If an asset exists with the same name but different content, it is renamed by appending the specified name with a timestamp and a counter.

For the following asset types, if an asset with a different name having the same content already exists then the asset uploaded will be silently dropped. Image, Media Bundle, Text, Call to Action abd Book on Google

Added the following values related to asset sets to ResourceLimitType: PAGE_FEED_ASSET_SETS_PER_CUSTOMER, DYNAMIC_EDUCATION_FEED_ASSET_SETS_PER_CUSTOMER, ASSET_PER_PAGE_FEED_ASSET_SET, ASSET_PER_DYNAMIC_EDUCATION_FEED_ASSET_SET

Added the following values to AssetError: MOBILE_APP_INVALID_APP_ID, MOBILE_APP_INVALID_FINAL_URL_FOR_APP_DOWNLOAD_URL, NAME_REQUIRED_FOR_ASSET_TYPE

Audiences

Added support for Audience used to create a targeting based on created dimensions, such as demographics or memberships in user lists and user interests:

Resource: Audience

Service: AudienceService

Fields in other resources: GoogleAdsRow.audience, Campaign.audience_setting, AdGroup.audience_setting, AdGroupCriterion.audience

Enums: AudienceError and CriterionType.AUDIENCE

Bidding

Removed support for creating seasonality adjustments on manager accounts.

Added the following values to BiddingError: BIDDING_STRATEGY_AND_BUDGET_MUST_BE_ALIGNED, BIDDING_STRATEGY_AND_BUDGET_MUST_BE_ATTACHED_TO_THE_SAME_CAMPAIGNS_TO_ALIGN, BIDDING_STRATEGY_AND_BUDGET_MUST_BE_REMOVED_TOGETHER

Campaigns

Smart campaigns have exited open beta and entered general availability.

Added support for Local Services Ads campaigns as open beta.

They have AdvertisingChannelType as LOCAL_SERVICES.

Added support for retrieving these campaigns using Search and SearchStream.

Added support for updating their status and amount_micros of their . associated CampaignBudget objects.

Performance Max Campaigns now support asset group signals which advertisers can use to tell the campaign who's most likely to convert.

Added Campaign.use_vehicle_inventory for Smart Shopping campaigns.

Conversions

Added the following fields to the conversion_tracking_setting attribute of Customer:

conversion_tracking_status indicates whether the customer is using conversion tracking, and who is the conversion tracking owner.

accepted_customer_data_terms indicates if the conversion tracking owner has accepted the customer data terms.

enhanced_conversions_for_leads_enabled indicates if the customer has opted into enhanced conversions for leads.

Made ConversionAction.primary_for_goal optional to support setting the value to false during create operations.

Made ConversionValueRuleSet.attachment_type immutable.

Added ConversionValueRuleSet.conversion_action_categories and ValueRuleSetDimension.NO_CONDITION to support conversion value rules for store visits and store sales.

Added the following values to ConversionValueRuleSetError: INELIGIBLE_CONVERSION_ACTION_CATEGORIES, DIMENSION_NO_CONDITION_USED_WITH_OTHER_DIMENSIONS, DIMENSION_NO_CONDITION_NOT_ALLOWED

Removed LEAD from the ConversionActionCategory enum and replaced with the following new values: QUALIFIED_LEAD and CONVERTED_LEAD

Added ExternalConversionSource.DISPLAY_AND_VIDEO_360_FLOODLIGHT.

Experiments

Added a new ExperimentService with a set of new resources, which is a replacement for campaign experiments.

Hotel Ads

Added hotel_reconciliation.campaign and added support for the following metrics: metrics.hotel_commission_rate_micros and metrics.hotel_expected_commission_cost

Recommendations

Added support for returning ResponsiveSearchAdAssetRecommendation.

Added support for returning UseBroadMatchKeywordRecommendation.

Reporting

Fixed inconsistencies where rows with zero metrics were returned when segments were selected in some reports. All reports will now follow the expected behavior of ignoring zero-metric rows in reports that select metrics and segments.

Added a new meta parameter omit_unselected_resource_names. When set to true, the response from GoogleAdsService will only return resource name fields that you explicitly request in the SELECT clause of your query.

When retrieving Campaign.start_date and Campaign.end_date, the date returned will always be formatted based on the time zone of the customer specified as customer_id of SearchGoogleAdsRequest or SearchGoogleAdsStreamRequest. Previously, the returned date could vary based on the time zone of the manager account specified in login-customer-id.

Added support for metrics.absolute_top_impression_percentage and metrics.top_impression_percentage; in geographic_view and with segments.hour

Added support for the following segments for metrics.sk_ad_network_conversions (SKAdNetwork conversions), which is available when fetching the data of customer or campaign: segments.sk_ad_network_user_type, segments.sk_ad_network_ad_event_type, segments.sk_ad_network_source_app.sk_ad_network_source_app_id

Added metrics.biddable_app_install_conversions and metrics.biddable_app_post_install_conversions.

RMF

Added new requirements for Performance Max and Smart campaigns. We are also documenting the required minimum functionality for other developer tools such as shopping, hotel and app campaigns, and simplifying standard shopping campaigns to align with full service campaigns.

