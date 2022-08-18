Google Ads API Version 11.1 Now Available

Google has released version 11.1 of the Google Ads API. Version 11 of the Google Ads API was released in June, so this is a minor update to version 11.

Here is everything that was updated in version 11.1:

Assets

Added AssetGroup.ad_strength to represent the overall quality of the asset group. When advertisers mutate asset groups or assets associated with the asset groups, this field is recalculated. Until the recalculation is finished, the value is PENDING.

Added AssetLinkError.EXCLUDED_PARENT_FIELD_TYPE.

Audiences

Added FlexibleRuleUserListInfo and RuleBasedUserListInfo.flexible_rule_user_list.

Added more values to the LeadFormFieldUserInputType enum (used as predefined questions for lead form extensions).

Added the following fields to UserAttribute: lifecycle_stage, first_purchase_date_time, event_attribute

Added the following errors to OfflineUserDataJobError: FIRST_PURCHASE_TIME_GREATER_THAN_LAST_PURCHASE_TIME, INVALID_LIFECYCLE_STAGE, INVALID_EVENT_VALUE, EVENT_ATTRIBUTE_ALL_FIELDS_ARE_REQUIRED

Bidding

Added Campaign.bidding_strategy_system_status to show the system status of the bidding strategy, such as whether it is learning, limited, or misconfigured.

Campaigns

Added support for the following metrics in the campaign report: all_conversions_from_click_to_call, all_conversions_from_directions, all_conversions_from_menu, all_conversions_from_order, all_conversions_from_other_engagement, all_conversions_from_store_visit, all_conversions_from_store_website, Made metrics.phone_call compatible with segments.hour in the campaign report.

Experiments

You can now create experiments using GoogleAdsService.Mutate(). Previously, it was possible only when using ExperimentService.

Planning

Added Targeting.audience_targeting, which allows for specifying affinity and in-market categories to generate a reach forecast using ReachPlanService.GenerateReachForecast.

Added support for YouTube Select:

Added support for returning YouTubeSelectLineUp as product metadata when calling ReachPlanService.ListPlannableProducts.

Added PlannedProduct.advanced_product_targeting, which allows for specifying YouTubeSelectSettings to generate a reach forecast using ReachPlanService.GenerateReachForecast.

Added AudienceInsightsService.GenerateAudienceCompositionInsights (available to allowlisted accounts only), used to find attributes strongly associated with a particular audience, similar to Insights Finder.

Recommendations

Added UpgradeLocalCampaignToPerformanceMaxRecommendation.

Added DisplayExpansionOptInRecommendation.

