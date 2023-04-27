Google Ads API Version 13.1 Now Available

Google has released Google Ads API version 13.1, and below is a list of what changed. The big changes include bid simulations retrievals, additional recommendation types related to Shopping campaigns, and more.

Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Here is the full list of changes in version 13.1 according to the changelog:

Assets

LeadFormField.has_location_answer supports displaying locations from the location assets associated with campaigns or a customer with a lead form. Accompanying errors: (1) AssetError.LEAD_FORM_LOCATION_ANSWER_TYPE_DISALLOWED (2) AssetLinkError.CANNOT_LINK_LOCATION_LEAD_FORM_WITHOUT_LOCATION_ASSET

New values in the AssetGroupError enum: PATH1_REQUIRED_WHEN_PATH2_IS_SET, SHORT_DESCRIPTION_REQUIRED, FINAL_URL_REQUIRED, FINAL_URL_CONTAINS_INVALID_DOMAIN_NAME, AD_CUSTOMIZER_NOT_SUPPORTED, CANNOT_MUTATE_ASSET_GROUP_FOR_REMOVED_CAMPAIGN

Audiences

New values in the UserListError enum: APP_ID_NOT_ALLOWED, CANNOT_MUTATE_SYSTEM_LIST, MOBILE_APP_IS_SENSITIVE

Campaigns

Support for returning campaign-level bid simulations for Performance Max using campaign_simulation.

(Allowlisted accounts only) Campaign.listing_type and ListingType for Performance Max campaigns. This field is replacing ShoppingSetting.use_vehicles_inventory, which will be used only for Smart Shopping campaigns.

Conversions

CustomerSkAdNetworkConversionValueSchemaService.MutateCustomerSkAdNetworkConversionValueSchema enables advertisers to define SKAdNetwork conversion value schemas for iOS app campaigns.

New enum value: CustomConversionGoalError.NON_BIDDABLE_CONVERSION_ACTION_NOT_ELIGIBLE_FOR_CUSTOM_GOAL

Planning

New fields in the following request and response objects of AudienceInsightsService:

GenerateAudienceCompositionInsightsRequest.baseline_audience supports specifying the baseline audience to which the audience of interest is being compared.

ListInsightsEligibleDatesResponse.last_thirty_days supports retrieving the current default date range used in GenerateAudienceCompositionInsights requests.

Recommendations

New types of recommendation for Shopping campaigns and Google Merchant Center: shopping_add_age_group_recommendation, shopping_add_color_recommendation, shopping_add_gender_recommendation, shopping_add_gtin_recommendation, shopping_add_more_identifiers_recommendation, shopping_add_size_recommendation, shopping_add_products_to_campaign_recommendation, shopping_fix_disapproved_products_recommendation, shopping_target_all_offers_recommendation, shopping_fix_suspended_merchant_center_account_recommendation, shopping_fix_merchant_center_account_suspension_warning_recommendation, shopping_migrate_regular_shopping_campaign_offers_to_performance_max_recommendation

Reporting

New metrics: metrics.average_target_cpa_micros to show the average target CPA. and metrics.average_target_roas to show the average target ROAS.

