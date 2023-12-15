Search News Buzz Video Recap: Extreme Google Ranking Volatility, Google Groups Drops, Parasite SEO, AI, Ads & Local Search

For the original iTunes version, click here.

The Google search results have been very volatile the whole past week, and most SEOs think Google will confirm another algorithm update before 2023 comes to a close. Google Groups is no longer ranking as well in Google Search. Google said it has taken steps to combat what some are calling Parasite SEO, meanwhile, Google is going to rename it to something else. Google’s video not in the main content notice is exploding in the forums. Google said having about the source details doesn’t make you rank better. Google Search Console’s API has been delayed all week. Google had a bug where it showed the reporters headshot as the story image. Google search results adds get it by December 24 section and filter. Microsoft said it will bring Deep Search to Copilot if it ever gets faster. Bing Chat is testing a notebook feature. OpenAI said ChatGPT GPT-4 is not getting lazier. Google Business Profiles is sending out new suspension emails with the ability to appeal them. Google local reviews now has a notice if the business is unable to post reviews to it. There is a bug with accepting invites in the Google Business Profile agency dashboard. Google Ads new consumer finance policy might be too overreaching. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

