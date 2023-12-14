Google Ads New Consumer Finance Policy Too Overreaching Says Advertiser

A couple of weeks ago, Google introduced a new Google Ads policy saying it won't allow personalization of ads for consumer finance in the United States or Canada. Well, it seems like that policy may be too overreaching and causing headaches for advertisers not even in the consumer finance space.

PPCGreg showed an example on X how it triggered the policy violation for using the term "apartments" in the keyword group. He wrote, "If you've had a handful of ads disapproved or limited for 'Consumer Finance" recently - it's because of their updated policy and they pushed it through automated checks." He added, "these automated checks are always way too overarching when they're first applied - I can't even add this keyword in the interface since it's rejected based on just including "apartments"."

Here is his screenshot:

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, responded on X saying, "Hey Greg, thanks for the flag. I’ll DM you for some details too."

Here are those posts:

@adsliaison these automated checks are always way too overarching when they're first applied - I can't even add this keyword in the interface since it's rejected based on just including "apartments". pic.twitter.com/U3hbC2Q3Vq — Greg (@PPCGreg) December 12, 2023

