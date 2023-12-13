Most SEOs Think There Will Be Another Google Algorithm Update Before 2023 Ends

Most SEOs believe Google will push out another confirmed algorithm update before the end of the 2023 year - so within the next few weeks. I ran a poll on X asking SEOs "Do you think Google will push out another confirmed update before the 2023 year ends?" Most said yes, specifically to a "confirmed" update.

I mean, Google Search rankings are almost always volatile these days and Google does not confirm the majority of Google search ranking updates I report on. But Google has confirmed ten updates in 2023 so far, ten updates in 2022 and 2021.

Here are the final poll results:

Do you think Google will push out another confirmed update before the 2023 year ends? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 11, 2023

I did ask Google's Search Liaison to confirm we are done with updates this year and Danny Sullivan did not reply to that question - so maybe we are not done?

@searchliaison are we done for the remainder of the year, done with confirmed algo updates? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 11, 2023

Do you think Google will sneak in another update right before the holidays just to mess with us all? Personally, I do not think Google pushes these updates to just mess with SEOs, it was a joke.

What do you all think?

