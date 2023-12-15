Google Search Results Get It By December 24 Section (Christmas)

A couple of years ago, Google added a filter to its shopping search results for "get it by" a specific date. Now with the Google Search results getting more e-commerce-like, Google added that filter to the side bar for some queries and also is testing a new section to get the gifts by Christmas, by December 24th.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted about it on X - here is the screenshot:

I personally see the "Get it by Dec 24" filter on the left side for e-commerce related queries but I do not see the dedicated box for "Get it by Dec 24" like is shown in Khushal's screenshot.

Note, Google actually announced this 12 hours ago over here.

Forum discussion at X.