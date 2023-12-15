Daily Search Forum Recap: December 15, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Business Agency dashboard has a bug where invites are not working. Google local panel has a new share button location. Google is testing expandable image boxes. Google Search App is testing the search bar on the bottom. Google launched "get it by Dec 24" in the search results. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap - it is packed with stuff.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Extreme Google Ranking Volatility, Google Groups Drops, Parasite SEO, AI, Ads & Local Search
The Google search results have been very volatile the whole past week, and most SEOs think Google will confirm another algorithm update before 2023 comes to a close. Google Groups is no longer ranking as well in Google Search. Google said it has taken...
- Google Local Panel Adds Share Button Within Three Dots
Google has added to some listings in the local panel in its search results a "Share" button within the three dots in that listing. Previously, the three dots had the ability to suggest an edit, learn more about the data and maybe claim the listing. Now Google brought back the share feature from 2017 within that menu.
- Google Business Profile Agency Dashboard Bug With Invites
There is a bug with the Google Business Profile agency dashboard where owners and managers cannot accept new invites. The issue started a few days ago, Google is aware of the bug and working on fixing the issue.
- Google Tests Expandable Image Box In Search Results
Google is testing an image box that you can click on and expand to reveal images. Google's mobile search results can show an image link, that if you click on reveal an image grid section. If you don't click on it, it won't show the images.
- Google Search App Tests Search Bar At Bottom Of Screen
Google is testing placing the search bar at the bottom of the Google Search App. This might be an Android only test right now, but some users are noticing that the search bar is no longer at the top of the screen, but instead at the bottom.
- Google Search Results Get It By December 24 Section (Christmas)
A couple of years ago, Google added a filter to its shopping search results for "get it by" a specific date. Now with the Google Search results getting more e-commerce-like, Google added that filter to the side bar for some queries and also is testing a new section to get the gifts by Christmas, by December 24th.
- Google's Race Car Arcade Games
We've seen photos of Google's arcade rooms, I've seen them in person as well. But look, here are four high schoolers playing race car games in four different chairs. I didn't realize Google has that m
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
