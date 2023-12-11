OpenAI On ChatGPT GPT-4 Getting Lazier

OpenAI responded to the complaints that ChatGPT's GPT-4 is getting "lazier." The AI company responded on X saying, "we've heard all your feedback about GPT4 getting lazier! we haven't updated the model since Nov 11th, and this certainly isn't intentional. Model behavior can be unpredictable, and we're looking into fixing it."

In short, OpenAI is saying they have not made any recent changes to ChatGPT or GPT-4 that would make it lazier. In fact, no changes have been made since November 11th. But they explained that thee model itself "can be unpredictable" and that is what they are looking into fix.

OpenAI added, "to be clear, the idea is not that the model has somehow changed itself since Nov 11th. it's just that differences in model behavior can be subtle -- only a subset of prompts may be degraded, and it may take a long time for customers and employees to notice and fix these patterns."

