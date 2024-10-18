For the original iTunes version, click here.
Yep, another week, more Google search ranking volatility to report on. Google released new shopping features including a new home page, a new researched with AI, more personalized results and deal-finding tools like price comparison, price insights and price tracking. Bing Webmaster Tools added more data, new recommendations and previewed Copilot integration. Semrush has acquired Third Door Media’s properties including Search Engine Land, Search Marketing Expo and more. Bing also seems to be taking recipe bloggers content, fully. A popular YouTuber smashed Google Search. Google Search is testing top links, which seem like sitelinks. Google Ads will release new penalties for agencies or third parties that abuse their policies. Google Ads is testing expandable and collapsible ad formats. Google Ads is rolling out gross profit optimization settings. Google Ads will remove data older than 11 years. Google Merchant Center added new verification methods. Google Business Profiles removed insurance carrier derails. Microsoft said it unshipped 26 Bing features. I am offline for Sukkot, this video and everything I’ve posted on Thursday and Friday were pre-written and pre-scheduled. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- 0:00 - Introduction
- 1:11 - Google Search Ranking Volatility Again Heats Up (October 15th)
- 1:53 - New Google Shopping Researched With AI & More Shopping Features
- 2:26 - Bing Webmaster Tools Gets 16 Months Of Data, Recommendations & Copilot Tools To Come
- 3:12 - Semrush Acquired Search Engine Land, SMX & Third Door Media (Industry Reaction)
- 3:47 - Bing Search Recipes Cheat Publishers?
- 4:18 - Why Google Search Is Broken Video Gets Millions Of Views
- 4:48 - Google Tests Snippet Product Carousels For Amazon
- 4:59 - Google Search Tests Top Links Title For Sitelinks?
- 5:09 - Google Ads To Release New Penalties For Agencies & Third Parties
- 5:47 - Google Ads Tests Expandable & Collapsible Carousel Ads & Refinements
- 6:01 - Google Ads Adds Gross Profit Optimization Campaign Setting
- 6:29 - Google Ads To Remove Data Older Than 11 Years Ago
- 6:43 - Google Merchant Center Adds New Verification Methods
- 6:52 - Google Business Profiles Removes Health Insurance Accepted
- 7:19 - Microsoft Unshipped 27 Bing Features
- 7:53 - Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Thursday & Friday
- 8:10 - Conclusion
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.