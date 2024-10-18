Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Shopping Goes AI, Bing Webmaster Tools Updates & Semrush Acquires SMX & Search Engine Land

Yep, another week, more Google search ranking volatility to report on. Google released new shopping features including a new home page, a new researched with AI, more personalized results and deal-finding tools like price comparison, price insights and price tracking. Bing Webmaster Tools added more data, new recommendations and previewed Copilot integration. Semrush has acquired Third Door Media’s properties including Search Engine Land, Search Marketing Expo and more. Bing also seems to be taking recipe bloggers content, fully. A popular YouTuber smashed Google Search. Google Search is testing top links, which seem like sitelinks. Google Ads will release new penalties for agencies or third parties that abuse their policies. Google Ads is testing expandable and collapsible ad formats. Google Ads is rolling out gross profit optimization settings. Google Ads will remove data older than 11 years. Google Merchant Center added new verification methods. Google Business Profiles removed insurance carrier derails. Microsoft said it unshipped 26 Bing features. I am offline for Sukkot, this video and everything I’ve posted on Thursday and Friday were pre-written and pre-scheduled. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

