Why Google Search Is Broken Video Gets Millions Of Views

Oct 14, 2024
Filed Under Google

Google Sucks Video Mrwhosetheboss

Arun Maini, a famous YouTuber known for his Mrwhosetheboss channel, posted a scathing video named "Why Google Search is Falling Apart. The video goes through three reasons why Google Search is failing: (1) the results page, (2) SEO, and (3) AI changes.

The video has been viewed well over a million times already, on a channel with almost 20 million subscribers. Here is the video:

I mean, watch it, it is worth it. I am not a fan that he blames SEOs, but some (not all) SEOs are to partially blame. But Google can handle the specific examples he pointed out in terms of SEO manipulation. One example he gave was from 2010, yes, 14 years ago, of a business owner intentionally getting bad reviews to boost his rankings. It worked, until Google took action a couple of months later.

My favorite part is the call out for AJ Kohn, who has been in the industry for a long time, and has also started the @Goog_Enough X channel.

Aj Kohn Goog Enough Video Mention

That being said, Google has lots of problems. I don't think anyone can deny it. Google, once loved by everyone, now mostly have a negative perspective from the general public. The DOJ case did not help but using Google daily, and the examples Arun Maini had about searching for e-commerce products, well - he is not wrong.

It is just amazing how quickly the Google Search brand has degraded, but the big questions are: (1) Is it too late for Google to turn it around, (2) does Google even want to, and (3) Will it make a difference to Google's bottom line?

Forum discussion at YouTube.

 

