Google Merchant Center Adds New Verification Methods

Oct 16, 2024 - 7:21 am 1 by
Google Fingerprint

Google has added two new verification methods for merchants/retailers within Google Merchant Center next. The new methods are to verify via a business email or verify via an e-commerce/shopping platform.

This was spotted via Hana Kobzová on LinkedIn who spotted the change. She shared a lot of details on LinkedIn, but in summary, Google has now six methods to verify your Google Merchant Center account:

  • HTML tag
  • HTML file
  • Google Tag Manager
  • Google Analytics
  • (NEW) Code via business email
  • (NEW) Via ecommerce platform

Here is the screenshot Hana shared of these methods:

Google Merchant Center Verify Options

I will say, the Google help document on this has not yet been updated to reflect these two new methods.

The supported e-commerce providers include:

  • Shopify
  • BigCommerce
  • Lightspeed
  • Magento
  • Squarespace
  • Weebly/Square
  • Wix
  • WordPress/WooCommerce
  • Others...

Google Merchant Center Verify Platforms

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

