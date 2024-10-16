Google has added two new verification methods for merchants/retailers within Google Merchant Center next. The new methods are to verify via a business email or verify via an e-commerce/shopping platform.
This was spotted via Hana Kobzová on LinkedIn who spotted the change. She shared a lot of details on LinkedIn, but in summary, Google has now six methods to verify your Google Merchant Center account:
- HTML tag
- HTML file
- Google Tag Manager
- Google Analytics
- (NEW) Code via business email
- (NEW) Via ecommerce platform
Here is the screenshot Hana shared of these methods:
I will say, the Google help document on this has not yet been updated to reflect these two new methods.
The supported e-commerce providers include:
- Shopify
- BigCommerce
- Lightspeed
- Magento
- Squarespace
- Weebly/Square
- Wix
- WordPress/WooCommerce
- Others...
