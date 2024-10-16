Google has added two new verification methods for merchants/retailers within Google Merchant Center next. The new methods are to verify via a business email or verify via an e-commerce/shopping platform.

This was spotted via Hana Kobzová on LinkedIn who spotted the change. She shared a lot of details on LinkedIn, but in summary, Google has now six methods to verify your Google Merchant Center account:

HTML tag

HTML file

Google Tag Manager

Google Analytics

(NEW) Code via business email

(NEW) Via ecommerce platform

Here is the screenshot Hana shared of these methods:

I will say, the Google help document on this has not yet been updated to reflect these two new methods.

The supported e-commerce providers include:

Shopify

BigCommerce

Lightspeed

Magento

Squarespace

Weebly/Square

Wix

WordPress/WooCommerce

Others...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.