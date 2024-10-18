Daily Search Forum Recap: October 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing an article view design. Google is testing centered people also ask more results. Google is testing a new image pack design. Gogole translate in Google Search can show images. Google Local maps pack testing open in maps button. Plus, I scheduled my video for you all today. I am offline Wednesday night through Saturday night, so anything you see from me was pre-written and pre-scheduled to be posted. I'll catch up when I return.

