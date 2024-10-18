Daily Search Forum Recap: October 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing an article view design. Google is testing centered people also ask more results. Google is testing a new image pack design. Gogole translate in Google Search can show images. Google Local maps pack testing open in maps button. Plus, I scheduled my video for you all today. I am offline Wednesday night through Saturday night, so anything you see from me was pre-written and pre-scheduled to be posted. I'll catch up when I return.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Video Recap: Google Shopping Goes AI, Bing Webmaster Tools Updates & Semrush Acquires SMX & Search Engine Land
Yep, another week, more Google search ranking volatility to report on. Google released new shopping features including a new home page, a new researched with AI, more personalized results and deal-finding.
-
Google Search Tests Article List View Instead Of Carousel
Google Search is testing replacing the article carousel format with a list view format of sort. This shows the articles in two columns with a show more button, instead of a carousel of article cards you can toggle through.
-
Google Tests People Also Ask More Results Centered Button
Google is testing a more results button with a bit more design, the button expands or refines your query in the people also ask section. Normally you just see a text link that says "more results" but here Google a query and a search icon enclosed in a button.
-
Google Tests New Image Pack Design In Search
Google is testing a new image pack design that shows four images instead of three images with a more images button. This may not be a new change, it might be query dependent but it seems newish to me.
-
Google Search Translate Feature Can Show Images
Google Search's translate feature may sometimes show images that match the word or words, depending on the language you are translating from and to. So if you want to translate the word baby into Spa
-
Google Local Pack Map Tests Open In Maps Button
Google is now testing an "open in maps" button in the local pack maps embed interface. That button takes you into the core Google Maps product for that Google search query.
-
Dog In The Google Bike Basket
HEarlier this week we posted a photo of a baby in a Google bike basket, well now here is a photo of a small dog in the basket on a Google bike.
-
Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Thursday & Friday
This is a programming note that Thursday and Wednesday are Sukkot and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Thursday and Wednesday, October 17th and October 18th.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.