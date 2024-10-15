Google Ads Tests Expandable & Collapsible Carousel Ads & Refinements

Oct 15, 2024
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Collapsed

Google is testing a new search ad format that lets you expand and collapse the sponsored search ads. When you expand the ads, it then shows a carousel of search ads. Google is also testing search refinements under search ads.

These tests were both spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted the expandable and collapsible search product ads on X - here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Expandable Toggle Search Ads

Here is a static image of one of the sections expanded and the other closed:

Google Expandable Toggle Search Ads

Khushal also noticed Google adding search refinements within the search ads box, and posted that on X as well:

Google Ads Search Refinements

I am not sure why Google would hide ads, but I do understand the refinements. So I guess this is a way to trigger people to show more ads for more queries but it requires some action on part of the searcher to trigger these ads.

Forum discussion at X.

 

