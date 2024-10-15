Bing Search Recipes Cheat Publishers?

Bing Search

The other day I wrote about a Google test named Quick view for recipes that gave the searcher no reason, whatsoever, to click over the the publishers site. But then I was notified that Bing has something just as bad and it is fully live, it is not a test.

Inspired Taste, a small recipe site, spotted this and posted about it on X - they wrote, "I also wish that Bing would unship showing our entire tahini recipe (and others) in search results! This is out right theft!"

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Bing Recipe Result

Here is a static screenshot where you get the recipe, photos, description, prep time, step-by-step directions, ingredients and nutritional details, all without going to the publishers site. Yes, that is Inspired Taste's recipe, and Inspired Taste is calling Bing out for theft.

Glenn Gabe is right, "Google tests "Quick view" for recipes. Everyone goes nuts. Bing showing full recipes in SERPs (and NOT a test). Crickets chirp." For sure, but who goes to Bing? Hence the graphic above, the blue tree falling in a forest with no one around...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Bing Search Recipes Cheat Publishers?

