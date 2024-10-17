Google is testing a product carousel within the search results snippets that contain product images, product information, ratings and prices. This might be specific to Amazon, but I am not sure.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted on Mastodon this example from a German-based Google search result:

Frank wrote, "Not so cool to see Google giving Amazon a special treatment in the SERPs. Today I saw a snippet with 4 cards. They contain images, infos, ratings and prices."

We saw something similar earlier this year, but they had a lot less information and were not specific product carousels. We also saw something similar as well in March.

Frank told me this might be a specific treatment for Amazon - maybe?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.