Google Ads To Release New Penalties For Agencies & Third Parties

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Jail

Google is updated its Google Ads third-party policy to add new penalties for third parties, such as PPC agencies, "that enable significant or sustained policy violations." These new penalties include removal from programs, such as Google Partners, "loss of privileges" and account suspension.

Google wrote these new penalties go into effect in November 2024. Google wrote, "In November 2024, Google will update the Google third-party policy to announce new penalties for third parties that enable significant or sustained policy violations."

Google said they are doing this because they "want to strongly encourage third parties to promote this healthy ecosystem and discourage the enabling of significant or sustained policy violations."

If your agency, aka, the third party, "demonstrates a disregard for compliance with Google Ads policies may result in a loss of privileges, removal from Google third-party programs, such as Google Partners, and account suspension."

Google added that they "take violations of this policy very seriously and consider them egregious."

Google will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with Google Ads again - Google wrote.

Third parties are those who purchase or manage Google advertising on behalf of their customers.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2024

Oct 15, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Expandable & Collapsible Carousel Ads & Refinements

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Recipes Cheat Publishers?

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Remove Data Older Than 11 Years Ago

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Release New Penalties For Agencies & Third Parties

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Tests Angled & Off-Centered Design Elements

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Angled & Off-Centered Design Elements
Next Story: Google Ads To Remove Data Older Than 11 Years Ago

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.