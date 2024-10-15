Google is updated its Google Ads third-party policy to add new penalties for third parties, such as PPC agencies, "that enable significant or sustained policy violations." These new penalties include removal from programs, such as Google Partners, "loss of privileges" and account suspension.

Google wrote these new penalties go into effect in November 2024. Google wrote, "In November 2024, Google will update the Google third-party policy to announce new penalties for third parties that enable significant or sustained policy violations."

Google said they are doing this because they "want to strongly encourage third parties to promote this healthy ecosystem and discourage the enabling of significant or sustained policy violations."

If your agency, aka, the third party, "demonstrates a disregard for compliance with Google Ads policies may result in a loss of privileges, removal from Google third-party programs, such as Google Partners, and account suspension."

Google added that they "take violations of this policy very seriously and consider them egregious."

Google will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with Google Ads again - Google wrote.

Third parties are those who purchase or manage Google advertising on behalf of their customers.

