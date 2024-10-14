Google Ads Adds Gross Profit Optimization Campaign Setting

Oct 14, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Profits

Google Ads is rolling out a new campaign setting named Gross profit optimization. The gross profit is calculated by Google by applying the gross profit margins you set up in the gross profit optimization goal to the value of each conversion.

Casey Gill spotted this change and posted about it on LinkedIn, she wrote that this is new, the gross profit optimization setting. "Now available in select Google Ads accounts and announced during Google Ads Academy. Early tests indicate a 15% uplift in campaign profit when using this setting," she added.

In order to set this up, you will need to have the following data passed to Google Ads:

  • Cart data and COGS (cost of good sold) data in your product feed
  • Set the optimization goal to profit tROAS (also known as POAS)

Here is a screenshot/graphic she shared of this:

Google Ads Gross Profit Optimization

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2024

Oct 15, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Expandable & Collapsible Carousel Ads & Refinements

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Recipes Cheat Publishers?

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Remove Data Older Than 11 Years Ago

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Release New Penalties For Agencies & Third Parties

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Tests Angled & Off-Centered Design Elements

Oct 15, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Top Links Title For Sitelinks?
Next Story: Google Search Tests Replacing Google Logo With Super G Logo

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.