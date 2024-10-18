Google Search Tests Article List View Instead Of Carousel

Oct 18, 2024 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Articles Transparent

Google Search is testing replacing the article carousel format with a list view format of sort. This shows the articles in two columns with a show more button, instead of a carousel of article cards you can toggle through.

This change was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on SERPAlerts notes and on X. He wrote, "Google is testing out a new layout for the articles carousel. Instead of the standard carousel format for articles, Google is instead showing two rows of the articles that can be expanded to view more."

Here are the two variations:

Google Article Carousel

Google Article List

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 18, 2024

Oct 18, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Shopping Goes AI, Bing Webmaster Tools Updates & Semrush Acquires SMX & Search Engine Land

Oct 18, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Search Tests Article List View Instead Of Carousel

Oct 18, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests People Also Ask More Results Centered Button

Oct 18, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests New Image Pack Design In Search

Oct 18, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Translate Feature Can Show Images

Oct 18, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Tests People Also Ask More Results Centered Button
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Shopping Goes AI, Bing Webmaster Tools Updates & Semrush Acquires SMX & Search Engine Land

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.