Google Search is testing replacing the article carousel format with a list view format of sort. This shows the articles in two columns with a show more button, instead of a carousel of article cards you can toggle through.

This change was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on SERPAlerts notes and on X. He wrote, "Google is testing out a new layout for the articles carousel. Instead of the standard carousel format for articles, Google is instead showing two rows of the articles that can be expanded to view more."

Here are the two variations:

