Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Heated Volatility, Google Ads Serving Bug, SGE Lite & More

This week, we saw the impact of both the Google October 2023 spam update and the Google October 2023 core update with some really heated volatility. The day before, we saw some sites compiling their spam sites were no longer in the index. Google Ads had a long ad serving and billing bug that lasted over a day. Google is testing a lite version of the Search Generative Experience. You can now create images and text with Google SGE. Google is no longer indenting search results, something it did for over a decade. Google’s new Google-Extended bot does not stop SGE from using your content. Google Discover has “get the latest on” and “mentioned” feature. Google Discover also can now show e-commerce products. Google Discover can also show news from the Google News Showcase. Google is testing local result refinement expansion boxes. Google Local Ads can show business images in a carousel expansion feature. Google Business Profiles may edit your business attributes all on its own. Google Local Service Ads leads can now be texted to your phone, not just email. Bing is testing a new layout for its video search results. Google is testing people icons in the search bar. Google Search is treating “trending seller” icons. Microsoft is improving its image creator moderation system. Google Ads policy for ads that offer rewards will allow indirect and non-monetary items at the end of this month. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

