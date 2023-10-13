Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2023

Oct 13, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Generative Experience can create images and text now. Google has removed the indented results. Google is testing a people icon in the search bar. Google is testing product images that have clickable links. Google is testing a trending seller icon. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Generative Experience Can Create Images & Text
    Google has upgraded its Search Generative Experience to create images and text, not just give you answers and show you images or content from others. Google said SGE can now help with "creating an image that can bring an idea to life, or getting help on a written draft when you need a starting point."
  • Google Search Stops Indenting Results
    Google has stopped the indented results, something Google has been doing for well over a decade. Instead, Google will just list out the result it would have indented in the main results.
  • Google Search Tests Links On Product Images
    Google is testing having links overlay, like watermarks, on product result images. I can replicate this on some browsers, not all, so it looks like a test where Google can see if searchers are clicking on the link within the image or not.
  • Google Search Trending Seller Icon In Snippet
    Google has a new "trending seller" icon for some product results in the search result snippet. This shows an arrow trending up icon next to the words "trending seller" below product results.
  • People Icon In Google Autocomplete Search Bar
    Google Search seems to be testing adding a people icon in the search bar, auto-complete search bar. I am told the people icons only show up when in the perspectives filter, but I personally cannot replicate it yet.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Heated Volatility, Google Ads Serving Bug, SGE Lite & More
    For the original iTunes version, click here. This week, we saw the impact of both the Google October 2023 spam update and the Google October 2023 core update with some really heated volatility. The day before...
  • Google Bag Statue
    Here is an interesting Google statue from the Google Brazil office. It shows a Google bag icon in the form of a statue.

