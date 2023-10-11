Google Discover "Get The Latest On" Feature

Google Discover now shows a new section named "Get the latest on" and shows an author/journalist that you can click on and see their knowledge panel with their recent articles.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted some screenshots on X, he said, "Super-interesting to see a new option to "Get the latest on..." below an article to learn more about the author." He said when you tap on the name you get taken to a new search results page that shows the entity with a knowledge panel, articles carousel, and more.

Here is his screenshot:

Then when you click through, this is what it looks like:

It is really nice to see Google showing the right Barry Schwartz, since there are so many that can come up. Glenn said, "Worth noting that Google triggers the SERP for the right Barry Schwartz *from Discover*, but when I just search for Barry's name, I don't see the knowledge panel, Articles carousel, etc. I've seen this type of focused SERP for other links from Discover."

Here are some more screenshots:

Interested in Google Discover? Super-interesting to see a new option to "Get the latest on..." below an article to learn more about the author. And it's the one & only @rustybrick! Tapping the link triggers a fresh SERP for the entity w/knowledge panel, Articles carousel, & more pic.twitter.com/y2hnmOp3PZ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 10, 2023

There is also a "mentioned" version:

Only seen “Mentioned in” so far pic.twitter.com/LZ7HbJQa9a — Trey Copeland (@treycopeland) October 10, 2023

Pretty cool - no?

Update: It doesn't seem author specific as Valentin Pletzer wrote on Bluesky. He said, "My take: This is not something specific to authors but rather something for all entities connected to the article. In the particular case of Barry it might look like an author thing but he is most likely identified as an important entity."

