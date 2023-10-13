Google Search Trending Seller Icon In Snippet

Google has a new "trending seller" icon for some product results in the search result snippet. This shows an arrow trending up icon next to the words "trending seller" below product results.

This was spotted by Ethan Lazuk and he posted this partial screenshot on X:

Ethan wrote, "Noticed a "Trending seller" icon for a normal organic product page result. Mobile SERP. Felt I'd seen it before but couldn't find any info on it or what triggers it."

Yea, we've seen icons and headers like this before but I don't think I've seen this specific label about the seller itself. Have you seen this before?

