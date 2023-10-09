Google Discover Showing E-Commerce Products Section

Google is showing some folks an e-commerce or products section in their Google Discover feed. Glenn Gabe was shown a "clothing" section in his Discover feed that led to Google Shopping for more details.

Glenn posted this screenshot on X and wrote, "Focus on ecommerce & interested in Discover? Interesting to see a "Clothing" module show up yesterday as we approach the Q4 shopping season. 4 products showed up, some that were viewed, leading to a shopping page with stores. The title led to a fresh SERP for "Shop Clothing."

Here is the screenshot:

Here are more screenshots:

A few years ago we saw that Discover can send traffic to e-commerce sites, not just publisher websites. I suspect we will see even more of it...

