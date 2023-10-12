Bing Tests New Video Search Results Layout

Microsoft Bing is testing a new layout for the Bing video search results page. The layout has sections, and headings, for different types of videos, grouping those videos together. The results are grouped in two by five results with a headline, alternating with a light blue and white background.

Frank Sandtmann shared a number of screenshots of this new video search layout on Mastodon. "Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a new design for their video SERPs. The results are grouped in different sections, starting with "Popular results", "Short videos" and a graphic selector for search refinement," Frank said.

Here are those screenshots, click to enlarge them:

I do not currently see this layout and design.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.