Google News Showcase Can Show In Google Discover

Oct 12, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story
Share This
 

Woman Reading Paper Bench Google Logo

The Google News Showcase is new for those in the US and with that we are seeing content from within the Google News Showcase show up in more places. One place it can show is in Google Discover with a "Showcase" label.

Glenn Gabe is big into Google Discover and for the first time recently he saw an article from the Google News Showcase in his Discover feed. He posted a screenshot or two on X and wrote, "I use Discover often and this is the first time I have seen Google News Showcase show up in my feed. The card explains the article was selected for Google News Showcase by editors at the publication."

Google Discover News Showcase Result

Here is what happens when you click for more information:

Google Discover News Showcase Result About

It says, "This story was selected for Google News Showcase by editors at New York Post."

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Testing New Recipe Search Interface
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus