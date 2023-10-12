Google News Showcase Can Show In Google Discover

The Google News Showcase is new for those in the US and with that we are seeing content from within the Google News Showcase show up in more places. One place it can show is in Google Discover with a "Showcase" label.

Glenn Gabe is big into Google Discover and for the first time recently he saw an article from the Google News Showcase in his Discover feed. He posted a screenshot or two on X and wrote, "I use Discover often and this is the first time I have seen Google News Showcase show up in my feed. The card explains the article was selected for Google News Showcase by editors at the publication."

Here is what happens when you click for more information:

It says, "This story was selected for Google News Showcase by editors at New York Post."

Forum discussion at X.