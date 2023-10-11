Google Local Ads With Expanding Images In Carousel

Google is testing a new ad format, at least I think it is newish, where it shows local ad that has images that expand when you swipe over them to move them in a carousel motion.

This is not to say we have not seen carousel images in local packs or shopping ads before, we have but this format, for normal Google Ad listings that pull in Google Business Profiles, I don't think I've seen.

Here is a GIF of it in action from Khushal Bherwani on X:

And yes, when you click on the image, it takes you to the Google Business Profile, the local listing, for that business on Google. Does that count as an ad click?

Google does integrate your LSA photos with GBP photos.

