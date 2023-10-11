Google Ads Serving & Spending Bugs Impacting Many Advertisers

Google has confirmed an issue with Google Ads this morning "affecting a significant subset of users." The issue is specific with serving Google Ads and the spending controls for campaigns running in Google Ads. Google is investigating the issue.

Google said the issue started this morning at 12:59 AM EST and said they will provide another update at 6 AM EST but they did not yet provide that update.

Google wrote, "We're aware of a problem with Google Ads affecting a significant subset of users. We will provide an update by Oct 11, 2023, 10:00 AM UTC detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change."

Google explained, "We are aware of an issue affecting serving/spending for campaigns running on Google Ads. This is an acknowledgement note to assure you that the issue is being actively investigated."

Google Ads has been having outages and issues this year, some related to responsiveness and other issues.

There are a number of complaints about this in the Google Ads Forums.

Are you noticing issues?

Forum discussion at Google Ads Forums.

Update: Well, no real update but at 10:40 am ET today Google posted an update saying, "Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by Oct 11, 2023, 5:00 PM UTC with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience."

I don’t have more details to share at this time, but the team is continuing to investigate this issue and will provide an update today by 5:00 PM UTC: https://t.co/Wk5oiZcxYY — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) October 11, 2023

Update 2: Same deal: