Google Local Services Ads Leads Can Now Be Texted To Your Phone

Google has added a new way to retrieve leads from Google Local Service Ads - text message. Google use to send these "message leads" to your email account. Now Google is offering a way to text those leads to your device.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted on X that this "solves a big problem for clients who don't frequently log into a Gmail account."

Here is that setting screenshot:

You can even edit the phone number you want the text to go to.

Forum discussion at X.