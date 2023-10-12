Microsoft: We're Improving The Bing Image Creator Moderation System

Microsoft Bing image creator through the image creator tool or Bing Chat can make images for you using AI. But recently, it has come under fire around its moderation system for those images being a bit too strict and having too many false positives.

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft said on X, "received some reports, looking deeper, improving the moderation system."

This is in response to some asking if there is a way to report these issues, that person wrote, "The image filter got overzealous over the weekend, not sure if that was intended."

Here are some of those posts:

So while some of the issues were resolved, other issues linger and are being worked on.

