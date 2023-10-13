People Icon In Google Autocomplete Search Bar

Google Search seems to be testing adding a people icon in the search bar, auto-complete search bar. I am told the people icons only show up when in the perspectives filter, but I personally cannot replicate it yet.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted this on X:

Here are more screenshots from Khushal:

🆕 search bar and auto suggestion with👥 People Icon.



↗️ Noticed only in "Perspectives" window.



🆕 perspective with blue highlated text.

cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/h5Ln9ay2ym — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 4, 2023

I am not a fan of these icons and symbols in the search bar.

