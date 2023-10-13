People Icon In Google Autocomplete Search Bar

Oct 13, 2023
Google Search seems to be testing adding a people icon in the search bar, auto-complete search bar. I am told the people icons only show up when in the perspectives filter, but I personally cannot replicate it yet.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted this on X:

Here are more screenshots from Khushal:

I am not a fan of these icons and symbols in the search bar.

Forum discussion at X.

