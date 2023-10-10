Google Search Local Results Expandable Refinement Feature

Google can show local pack results in the mobile interface with these expandable refinements section. So if Google is not sure if you want one type of business category, it might show two or more for you to click on and reveal matching local businesses.

Here is a screenshot from Khushal Bherwani, he posted a video of this on X:

Then if you click on it, it looks like this:

Here is his video showing this in action:

🆕 Google testing expandable grouping business profile in mobile serp.



cc @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/V7LV80JBkW — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 5, 2023

I think I've seen this before but I cannot find my coverage of it.

