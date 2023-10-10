Google Search Local Results Expandable Refinement Feature

Oct 10, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Google can show local pack results in the mobile interface with these expandable refinements section. So if Google is not sure if you want one type of business category, it might show two or more for you to click on and reveal matching local businesses.

Here is a screenshot from Khushal Bherwani, he posted a video of this on X:

Google Search Expand Refine Local Results

Then if you click on it, it looks like this:

Google Search Expand Refine Local Results

Here is his video showing this in action:

I think I've seen this before but I cannot find my coverage of it.

Forum discussion at X.

