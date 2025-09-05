This week, we covered the big Google Monopoly remedy ruling that will not end up breaking up the company and was more like a slap on the wrist. Google also has FastSearch, a faster search technology used for grounding. Google court docs also note search use of user interactions, user data, Chrome data, and also discuss the search index, spam scores, PageRank, Glue, and more. Google said crawling changes are independent of big Google updates. Google’s Danny Sullivan spoke at WordCamp. I posted the Google webmaster report for September. Apple may be releasing a massive upgrade to Apple Search, Siri, and Apple Intelligence, code-named World Knowledge Answers. Google’s AI Mode model was updated for school. Google tests AI Overviews that look like knowledge panels. Google AI Mode has this compare mode, which is cool. Google Business Profiles updated its link policies and guidelines. Google Hotel Center will crack down on inaccurate hotel pricing. Google Ads adds checkboxes to filter your campaigns. Google Ads AI Max is not designed to push the Search Partner Network, said Google. Google Ads now lets you search Google Maps for location assets. Bing is testing a floating Copilot search bar with keyword suggestions. Bing is testing an expandable related searches section. And industry vet and legend, Alan Bleiweiss, has passed away. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: BruceClay one of the founding fathers of the SEO space, doing search marketing optimization since 1996. Bruce Clay is big into SEO training, check out seotraining.com to learn more and check them out at bruceclay.com. Also, check out their new product, Prewriter.ai - this tool empowers writers to write better and more efficiently, so check it out.

