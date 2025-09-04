Google Hotel Center Enforcement On Pricing Accuracy

Google sent out emails to hotels and lodging partners to inform them that they will begin enforcing pricing accuracy on their listings and feeds. The email says that starting on September 22, 2025, Google "will start removing more inaccurate prices from being shown on Google for both ads and free booking links."

This update was posted by Lluc B. Penycate who wrote on X, "About time Google... your current "standards" are pretty low... would love to see the data in the future (as with Spam)."

The email says:

We are writing to inform you about an important update regarding our price accuracy enforcement for lodging on Google, effective 22 September 2025. To significantly improve user trust and experience, we will start removing more inaccurate prices from being shown on Google for both ads and free booking links. While our policies remain the same, we are implementing higher standards for price accuracy.

It goes on to explain the impact this has on Google Hotel partners:

Increased Filtering: Prices with consistently poor accuracy may not be shown to users.

Improved User Experience: More accurate prices lead to improved user experience and trust both on Google and on your site.

Impact on Traffic: Partners with historically lower price accuracy may notice a decrease in traffic from both ads and free booking links, as more of their inaccurate prices are filtered. Conversely, partners with high price accuracy may notice an increase in traffic.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

No one likes to see a price on Google and then see that price be higher after you click over to the booking site.

