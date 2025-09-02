Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, responded to some data that suggests that AI Max is expansionary on SPN, the Search Partner Network. That using AI Max will more heavily target and show your ads on SPN more than other campaign types.

The data comes from Mike Ryan who shared this chart on X and wrote:

Listen this is just anecdotal. It’s one campaign. But I find the extent to which AI Max is expansionary on SPN… deeply disturbing. I’ll be looking to (in)validate this finding in other campaigns/accounts but my earliest recommendation on AI Max: turn off SPN (you should anyway!)

Here is that chart for that one campaign:

Ginny Marvin replied on X, saying this should not be the case. She wrote:

AI Max for Search isn't designed to go more aggressively after SPN inventory than broad match, etc. We're not seeing that at an aggregated level either, but happy to take a look at any specific examples like the one you've highlighted.

She actually replied to two different threads on this topic:

