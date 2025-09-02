Google Ads AI Max Not Designed To Go More Aggressively After SPN Inventory

Sep 2, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Head Max Logo

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, responded to some data that suggests that AI Max is expansionary on SPN, the Search Partner Network. That using AI Max will more heavily target and show your ads on SPN more than other campaign types.

The data comes from Mike Ryan who shared this chart on X and wrote:

Listen this is just anecdotal. It’s one campaign. But I find the extent to which AI Max is expansionary on SPN… deeply disturbing. I’ll be looking to (in)validate this finding in other campaigns/accounts but my earliest recommendation on AI Max: turn off SPN (you should anyway!)

Here is that chart for that one campaign:

Google Ads Ai Max Spn Data

Ginny Marvin replied on X, saying this should not be the case. She wrote:

AI Max for Search isn't designed to go more aggressively after SPN inventory than broad match, etc. We're not seeing that at an aggregated level either, but happy to take a look at any specific examples like the one you've highlighted.

She actually replied to two different threads on this topic:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

New Google Ads Checkboxes To Filter Campaigns

Sep 2, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI Max Not Designed To Go More Aggressively After SPN Inventory

Sep 2, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Search Google Maps For Location Assets

Sep 2, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Mini Game Encourages Searchers To Search More

Sep 2, 2025 - 7:11 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising: Here's Why Your Bid May Be Over The Max CPC

Sep 2, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 1, 2025

Sep 1, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Search Google Maps For Location Assets
Next Story: New Google Ads Checkboxes To Filter Campaigns

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.