Google will switch to a monthly release cycle for the Google Ads API in 2026. These are all estimated release dates but Google wants to release more frequent updates and will aim for a monthly release cycle.

Google wrote, "We’ve heard your requests for faster API access to Ads features available in the Google Ads UI. We will accelerate our launch timeline to have Google Ads API monthly releases, except for during the end of year holiday period."

Here is the estimated release schedule:

Google said it will "increase the number of major releases from 3 per year to 4 per year." The other releases will be "minor releases, only adding incremental new non-breaking features."

Google also adjusted the sunset schedules to avoid extra version migrations that will burden the API developers.

Here is the new projected sunset dates:

V19: February 2026

V20: June 2026

V21: August 2026

V22: October 2026

Cory Liseno from the Google Ads API team said on LinkedIn:

We’ve heard your feedback! Starting January 2026, Google Ads API will move to monthly releases. This means faster access to more features through the API. Major API versions will be live for 1 year after launch, and minor versions will be non-breaking additive changes to provide extra benefit to your teams’ integrations.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.