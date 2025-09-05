Daily Search Forum Recap: September 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Apple will be updating Apple Intelligence, Siri, Apple Search with World Knowledge Answers and with Google's help. Google Ads API releases are expected monthly in 2026. Google Ads to allow mature cosmetic procedure ads. Bing Maps is testing a beta version. Google is testing a weird local panel interface. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

