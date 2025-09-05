Daily Search Forum Recap: September 5, 2025

Sep 5, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Apple will be updating Apple Intelligence, Siri, Apple Search with World Knowledge Answers and with Google's help. Google Ads API releases are expected monthly in 2026. Google Ads to allow mature cosmetic procedure ads. Bing Maps is testing a beta version. Google is testing a weird local panel interface. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

EU Fines Google $3.5 Billion; Must Divest Part Of Ad-Tech Business

Sep 5, 2025 - 11:59 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 5, 2025

Sep 5, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Engine Roundtable Vlog

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Monopoly Google Won’t Be Broken Up, FastSearch For Grounding & Apple Search World Knowledge Answers

Sep 5, 2025 - 8:01 am
Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence & Siri Revamp In 2026: World Knowledge Answers

Sep 5, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Will No Longer Restrict Mature Cosmetic Procedures

Sep 5, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Releases Monthly In 2026

Sep 5, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Monopoly Google Won’t Be Broken Up, FastSearch For Grounding & Apple Search World Knowledge Answers
Next Story: EU Fines Google $3.5 Billion; Must Divest Part Of Ad-Tech Business

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.