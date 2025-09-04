Microsoft is testing expandable related searches in the Bing Search results. When you hover your mouse cursor over the related searches, Bing will load more below them.
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted an example on X, I am able to replicate it, here is my GIF of it in action:
I think this is neat.
Update: Spotted earlier:
Bing enlarges related search keywords when you hover over them. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/7EGL5Vshiw— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) August 11, 2025