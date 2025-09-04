Bing Tests Related Searches That Expand To More

Sep 4, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Accordion

Microsoft is testing expandable related searches in the Bing Search results. When you hover your mouse cursor over the related searches, Bing will load more below them.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted an example on X, I am able to replicate it, here is my GIF of it in action:

Bing Related Searches Expand More

I think this is neat.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Spotted earlier:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Search Floating Copilot Search Box With Keyword Suggestions

Sep 4, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

New Court Docs: Google Search Index, Spam Score, PageRank & Glue

Sep 4, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Related Searches That Expand To More

Sep 4, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Hotel Center To Crack Down On Pricing Accuracy

Sep 4, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search News

The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Alan Bleiweiss - Caring & Giving SEO

Sep 3, 2025 - 8:45 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 3, 2025

Sep 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Hotel Center To Crack Down On Pricing Accuracy
Next Story: New Court Docs: Google Search Index, Spam Score, PageRank & Glue

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.