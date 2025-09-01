Danny Sullivan, the former Google Search Liaison, spoke at WordCamp on Friday on the topic of How and why Google Search keeps evolving. The video is up for anyone to watch, it is 45 minutes and doesn't have much new in it but it is a good refresher.

He spoke about how Google Search works, crawling, ongoing tests, algorithm updates, and how and why search is evolving. He spent some time on AI Overviews, AI Mode and Web Guide, as part of that evolution.

He then moved into GEO, AI SEO, LLM SE or LMNOPEO. He said good SEO is the same thing as good GEO. What you've been doing for search engines, aka SEO, is generally fine for AI Search. "Great content for people" is good for AI search too, he said. Google said this before too.

Here is the 45 minute or so presentation:

What did you get out of this talk?

The Q&A at the end was fun:

🆕 Web Creator confronted Google's Danny Sullivan at WordCamp US 2025! Asked about click loss and economy of creating on web.



NOTE - I think Angie (person who asked Danny) sort of mis communicated when Danny asked her few things. She said CTR is low but more visitors on site! I… https://t.co/AMQpdjFXDM pic.twitter.com/Vrcnrtj8XC — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) August 30, 2025

