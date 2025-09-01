Danny Sullivan At WordCamp On How Google Search Keeps Evolving

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Danny Sullivan Google Wordcamp

Danny Sullivan, the former Google Search Liaison, spoke at WordCamp on Friday on the topic of How and why Google Search keeps evolving. The video is up for anyone to watch, it is 45 minutes and doesn't have much new in it but it is a good refresher.

He spoke about how Google Search works, crawling, ongoing tests, algorithm updates, and how and why search is evolving. He spent some time on AI Overviews, AI Mode and Web Guide, as part of that evolution.

He then moved into GEO, AI SEO, LLM SE or LMNOPEO. He said good SEO is the same thing as good GEO. What you've been doing for search engines, aka SEO, is generally fine for AI Search. "Great content for people" is good for AI search too, he said. Google said this before too.

Here is the 45 minute or so presentation:

What did you get out of this talk?

The Q&A at the end was fun:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Crawl Changes Are Independent Of Big Google Updates

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Danny Sullivan At WordCamp On How Google Search Keeps Evolving

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Mode Model Updated - Improvements For STEM Queries

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Compare Checkboxes For Products & Local Business Listings

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2025

Aug 29, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update, AI Mode Changes, ChatGPT Does Use Google, Search Ad News & More

Aug 29, 2025 - 8:01 am
 
Previous Story: Google AI Mode Model Updated - Improvements For STEM Queries
Next Story: Google: Crawl Changes Are Independent Of Big Google Updates

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.