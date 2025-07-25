This week we covered the strong search ranking volatility post Google June 2025 core update and it continued through the week, with a spike on Thursday. A Pew Research study on AI Overviews shows clicks significantly drop when AI Overviews are on the page, Google disputes this. OpenAI may be crawling the LLMS.txt file but Google says they won’t. Google says it even makes sense to noindex the LLMS.txt file. Is OpenAI stealing Google’s search results? Google says normal SEO works for AI Overviews. Google Search doesn’t support product pricing by state. Google spoke about CSS and SEO. Google also spoke about SEO for show pages. Google announced the Google Trends API, it is an alpha. Google Search Console has a new logo. Google Web Guide is a new labs feature or organize your web results. Google Search tests replacing the more tab with more filters, show more and more options. Google is testing a see more link and other snippet hyperlinks. Google launched its virtual try on and also custom price alert triggers. Bing is testing borders around its search results. Google dropped the sponsored label from the find related products and services query expansion. Google Ads optimization score is column tips. Google Ads competitive aware recommendations are rolling out. Google Ad negative keyword lists for PMax campaigns are coming. Google Ads brand inclusions and exclusions are now just for AI Max. Google Ads RSAs added click and conversion detail data. Jordi Ribas from Microsoft compared Copilot to Google AI Mode. Google reported its earnings and ad revenue continues to climb.That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

