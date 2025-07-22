Google Ads can now show recommendations or insights based on what your competitors are doing. So if a new competitor starts to enter your market, Google might notify you of this within the Google Ads console.

This was spotted by Emirhan Bayutmuş who posted a screenshot of the competitive-aware Google Ads recommendation on LinkedIn - note I found this via Adriaan Dekker. As you can see in the screenshot, it says, "You recently lost impression share compared to other advertisers in the same auctions, like..."

It then shows the competition's impression share and delta based on you versus those competitors.

Here is the screenshot:

He wrote:

For the first time, I’ve seen Google Ads suggest a Target CPA increase based on a direct competitor comparison. It showed that my Impression Share dropped by 26%, while a competitor gained +11% and used this as a reason to recommend a higher CPA target. Pretty cool to see platform insights becoming more competitor-aware.

Do you think this is cool?

