Google Ads Competitive-Aware Recommendations

Jul 22, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Alert

Google Ads can now show recommendations or insights based on what your competitors are doing. So if a new competitor starts to enter your market, Google might notify you of this within the Google Ads console.

This was spotted by Emirhan Bayutmuş who posted a screenshot of the competitive-aware Google Ads recommendation on LinkedIn - note I found this via Adriaan Dekker. As you can see in the screenshot, it says, "You recently lost impression share compared to other advertisers in the same auctions, like..."

It then shows the competition's impression share and delta based on you versus those competitors.

Here is the screenshot:

Google Ads Recommendation Competition

He wrote:

For the first time, I’ve seen Google Ads suggest a Target CPA increase based on a direct competitor comparison.

It showed that my Impression Share dropped by 26%, while a competitor gained +11% and used this as a reason to recommend a higher CPA target.

Pretty cool to see platform insights becoming more competitor-aware.

Do you think this is cool?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Drops Sponsored Label For Find Related Products & Services Ads

Jul 22, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Competitive-Aware Recommendations

Jul 22, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google

Google Search Console Has A New Logo

Jul 21, 2025 - 11:49 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2025

Jul 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Microsoft's Jordi Ribas Compares Copilot To Google AI Mode

Jul 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Business Profile Ask Button More Prominent

Jul 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Pikachu At Google Super G Logo
Next Story: Google Drops Sponsored Label For Find Related Products & Services Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.