Is ChatGPT Using Google Search Results?

Jul 25, 2025 - 7:15 am 3 by
Filed Under Other Search Engines

Chatgpt Google

I am seeing numerous tests now that seem to prove that OpenAI's ChatGPT search feature is using Google Search's index or search results page to serve its own search results.

First, Abhishek Iyer posted about this early this week on X - he explained how he created a new page with a made up term that was never indexed before. He then indexed that page within Google Search Console so that only Google Search would be aware of it. After Google Search Console indexed it, ChatGPT almost immediately became aware of that page that didn't exist and was not submitted to OpenAI.

Here are his screenshots:

Second, Aleyda Solis did a similar thing and published her findings on her blog and shared this on X as well. She said, "Confirmed - ChatGPT uses Google SERP Snippets for its Answers."

She basically created new content, checked to make sure no one indexed it yet, including Bing or ChatGPT. Then when Google indexed it, it showed up in ChatGPT and not Bing yet. She showed that if you see the answer in ChatGPT, it is exactly the same as the Google search result snippet. Plus, ChatGPT says in its explanation that it is grabbing a snippet from a search engine.

As far as we were told, Bing powers ChatGPT - it would be weird for Google to let ChatGPT use its index.

I did ask Sam Altman from OpenAI but I did not hear back:

This does remind me of when Microsoft was caught stealing Google's search results in 2011.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Google Post Core Update Volatility, AI Overviews Kills Clicks, Google Ad Revenue Climbs & More SEO and PPC

Jul 25, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Remains Heated - Spiking Thursday

Jul 25, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google

Google Virtual Try-On & Customized Price Alerts Now Live

Jul 25, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads RSAs Adding Click & Conversion Data

Jul 25, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Web Guide Uses Gemini To Organize Your Web Results

Jul 25, 2025 - 7:31 am
Other Search Engines

Is ChatGPT Using Google Search Results?

Jul 25, 2025 - 7:15 am
Previous Story: Google Shows AI Overviews For Lyrics Explanations
Next Story: Google Web Guide Uses Gemini To Organize Your Web Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.