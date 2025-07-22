Google Ads Brand Inclusions & Exclusions In AI Max

Jul 22, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads seems to be moving brand inclusions and exclusions into AI Max for any new search campaign you create. Google has a note that says, "Turn on Al Max in your campaign to use brand inclusions and exclusions."

This change was spotted by Jerome Fleck and then Anu Adegbola covered it on Search Engine Land - here is a screenshot from Jerome:

Brand Inclusions Exclusions Ai Max

It seems existing brand lists will allow you to manage those for now with your existing campaign but maybe future ones will not? Anu wrote, "Advertisers can still keep or remove existing brand lists in legacy campaigns. But to add new brand lists, users must enable AI Max, signaling a deeper integration of brand controls into Google’s automation stack."

Forum discussion at X.

 

