Google Ads is adding a tips icon in the Optimization Score column within the Google Ads reporting. Clicking on the icon will bring up tips and recommendations that Google thinks will help improve your campaign optimization scores.

I spotted this first via Govind Singh Panwar who shared this screenshot with me on X - he wrote, "Hover over the icon near Optimization Score to see instant recommendations - like adding sitelinks for a +6.5% CTR boost. No clicks, just quick insights."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Optimization Score Column Tips

Hana Kobzová also spotted this and posted about it over here and shared a slightly different screenshot:

Google Ads Optimization Score Column Tips2

Forum discussion at X.

 

